Higher Refining Costs Could Increase Summer Gasoline Prices
The impact of widening differences between retail prices on the East and West Coasts and the Gulf Coast
Average monthly prices for regular-grade retail gasoline in the United States could increase by more than 10 cents per gallon (gal) if refinery output is lower than expected, according to an analysis we published on May 14.
In our May Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO), which serves as the Base case for our new analysis, we forecast summer regular retail g…