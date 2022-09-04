Heritage Launches "ESG Hurts" Campaign Exposing Dangers of the Anti-Fossil Fuel Agenda
The ESG Narrative War Continues As More "Wake" Up To The "Woke"
The Heritage Foundation launched a digital campaign this week, “ESG Hurts,” which is intended to “expose the agenda of the Environmental, Social, and Governance movement”.
The campaign provides background information on the dangers of ESG, and also includes model state legislation for lawmakers looking to protect state pensions, investments and contracts…