Here’s the List of US House Democrats Who Want to Impeach Kristi Noem
A growing number of U.S. House Democrats are pushing for Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s impeachment after another fatal shooting of an American citizen by federal immigration officers in Minneapolis this month.
At least 164 members — more than three-fourths of all House Democrats, who total 213 — backed an impeachment resolution against Noem as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the office of Illinois Rep. Robin Kelly, who authored the measure.
“Kristi Noem should be fired immediately, or we will commence impeachment proceedings in the House of Representatives. We can do this the easy way or the hard way,” House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Democratic Whip Katherine Clark and Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar said in a statement Tuesday.
Kelly’s three articles of impeachment against Noem accuse the secretary of obstruction of Congress, violation of public trust and self-dealing. The resolution came after the Jan. 7 fatal shooting of 37-year-old Renee Good by a federal agent in Minneapolis.
Democratic calls for Noem’s impeachment grew even louder after federal agents fatally shot 37-year-old Alex Pretti in Minneapolis Jan. 24.
President Donald Trump’s administration has taken heat for its immigration enforcement tactics and appeared to dial down its rhetoric following the shooting.
Republicans control the U.S. House with a narrow 218-member majority.
In a statement shared with States Newsroom on Tuesday, Tricia McLaughlin, assistant secretary for public affairs at the department, said, “DHS enforces the laws Congress passes, period,” adding that “if certain members don’t like those laws, changing them is literally their job.”
“While (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement) officers are facing a staggering 1,300% spike in assaults, too many politicians would rather defend criminals and attack the men and women who are enforcing our laws and did nothing while Joe Biden facilitated an invasion of tens of millions of illegal aliens into our country,” McLaughlin said. “It’s time they focus on protecting the American people, the work this Department is doing every day under Secretary Noem’s leadership.”
Here’s a list of the Democratic co-sponsors, as of Tuesday afternoon, per Kelly’s office:
Alabama
Rep. Terri Sewell
Rep. Shomari Figures
Arizona
Rep. Yassamin Ansari
Rep. Adelita Grijalva
California
Rep. Nanette Barragán
Rep. Julia Brownley
Rep. Salud Carbajal
Rep. Judy Chu
Rep. Lou Correa
Rep. Mark DeSaulnier
Rep. Laura Friedman
Rep. John Garamendi
Rep. Jimmy Gomez
Rep. Jared Huffman
Rep. Sara Jacobs
Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove
Rep. Doris Matsui
Rep. Dave Min
Rep. Kevin Mullin
Rep. Luz Rivas
Rep. Linda Sánchez
Rep. Brad Sherman
Rep. Lateefah Simon
Rep. Eric Swalwell
Rep. Mark Takano
Rep. Mike Thompson
Rep. Norma Torres
Rep. Juan Vargas
Rep. Maxine Waters
Rep. Sam Liccardo
Rep. Scott Peters
Rep. Raul Ruiz
Rep. Rob Garcia
Rep. Mike Levin
Rep. Gil Cisneros
Rep. Zoe Lofgren
Rep. Nancy Pelosi
Colorado
Rep. Diana DeGette
Rep. Brittany Pettersen
Rep. Joe Neguse
Rep. Jason Crow
Connecticut
Rep. John Larson
Rep. Joe Courtney
Rep. Jahana Hayes
Rep. Rosa DeLauro
Delaware
Rep. Sarah McBride
District of Columbia
Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton*
Florida
Rep. Lois Frankel
Rep. Maxwell Frost
Rep. Darren Soto
Rep. Kathy Castor
Rep. Frederica Wilson
Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz
Georgia
Rep. Nikema Williams
Rep. Hank Johnson
Hawaii
Rep. Jill Tokuda
Illinois
Rep. Nikki Budzinski
Rep. Sean Casten
Rep. Danny Davis
Rep. Chuy García
Rep. Jonathan Jackson
Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi
Rep. Mike Quigley
Rep. Jan Schakowsky
Rep. Eric Sorensen
Rep. Bill Foster
Indiana
Rep. André Carson
Rep. Frank Mrvan
Kentucky
Rep. Morgan McGarvey
Louisiana
Rep. Troy Carter
Maine
Rep. Chellie Pingree
Maryland
Rep. Sarah Elfreth
Rep. April McClain Delaney
Rep. Kweisi Mfume
Rep. Johnny Olszewski
Rep. Steny Hoyer
Massachusetts
Rep. Bill Keating
Rep. Stephen Lynch
Rep. Jim McGovern
Rep. Seth Moulton
Rep. Lori Trahan
Rep. Jake Auchincloss
Rep. Ayanna Pressley
Rep. Richard Neal
Michigan
Rep. Haley Stevens
Rep. Shri Thanedar
Rep. Rashida Tlaib
Rep. Debbie Dingell
Minnesota
Rep. Angie Craig
Rep. Betty McCollum
Rep. Kelly Morrison
Rep. Ilhan Omar
Mississippi
Rep. Bennie Thompson
Missouri
Rep. Wesley Bell
Nevada
Rep. Dina Titus
Rep. Steven Horsford
Rep. Susie Lee
New Hampshire
Rep. Chris Pappas
New Jersey
Rep. LaMonica McIver
Rep. Rob Menendez
Rep. Donald Norcross
Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman
New Mexico
Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández
Rep. Melanie Stansbury
Rep. Gabe Vasquez
New York
Rep. Yvette Clarke
Rep. Adriano Espaillat
Rep. Dan Goldman
Rep. Tim Kennedy
Rep. Jerry Nadler
Rep. Paul Tonko
Rep. Ritchie Torres
Rep. Nydia Velázquez
Rep. Laura Gillen
Rep. Gregory Meeks
Rep. Grace Meng
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Rep. George Latimer
Rep. Pat Ryan
Rep. John Mannion
North Carolina
Rep. Alma Adams
Rep. Valerie Foushee
Rep. Deborah Ross
Ohio
Rep. Joyce Beatty
Rep. Shontel Brown
Rep. Greg Landsman
Oregon
Rep. Suzanne Bonamici
Rep. Maxine Dexter
Rep. Val Hoyle
Rep. Andrea Salinas
Rep. Janelle Bynum
Pennsylvania
Rep. Brendan Boyle
Rep. Madeleine Dean
Rep. Chris Deluzio
Rep. Dwight Evans
Rep. Summer Lee
Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon
Rep. Chrissy Houlahan
Rhode Island
Rep. Gabe Amo
Tennessee
Rep. Steve Cohen
Texas
Rep. Greg Casar
Rep. Joaquin Castro
Rep. Jasmine Crockett
Rep. Lloyd Doggett
Rep. Veronica Escobar
Rep. Sylvia Garcia
Rep. Al Green
Rep. Julie Johnson
Rep. Lizzie Fletcher
Rep. Vicente Gonzalez
Vermont
Rep. Becca Balint
Virginia
Rep. Suhas Subramanyam
Rep. James Walkinshaw
Rep. Bobby Scott
Rep. Don Beyer
Rep. Eugene Vindman
Rep. Jennifer McClellan
Washington
Rep. Pramila Jayapal
Rep. Emily Randall
Rep. Adam Smith
Rep. Marilyn Strickland
Rep. Suzan DelBene
Wisconsin
Rep. Gwen Moore
Rep. Mark Pocan
*Norton is the non-voting delegate who represents Washington, D.C., in Congress.
Shauneen Miranda is a reporter for States Newsroom’s Washington bureau. An alumna of the University of Maryland, she previously covered breaking news for Axios.
