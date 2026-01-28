A growing number of U.S. House Democrats are pushing for Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s impeachment after another fatal shooting of an American citizen by federal immigration officers in Minneapolis this month.

At least 164 members — more than three-fourths of all House Democrats, who total 213 — backed an impeachment resolution against Noem as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the office of Illinois Rep. Robin Kelly, who authored the measure.

“Kristi Noem should be fired immediately, or we will commence impeachment proceedings in the House of Representatives. We can do this the easy way or the hard way,” House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Democratic Whip Katherine Clark and Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar said in a statement Tuesday.

Kelly’s three articles of impeachment against Noem accuse the secretary of obstruction of Congress, violation of public trust and self-dealing. The resolution came after the Jan. 7 fatal shooting of 37-year-old Renee Good by a federal agent in Minneapolis.

Democratic calls for Noem’s impeachment grew even louder after federal agents fatally shot 37-year-old Alex Pretti in Minneapolis Jan. 24.

President Donald Trump’s administration has taken heat for its immigration enforcement tactics and appeared to dial down its rhetoric following the shooting.

Republicans control the U.S. House with a narrow 218-member majority.

In a statement shared with States Newsroom on Tuesday, Tricia McLaughlin, assistant secretary for public affairs at the department, said, “DHS enforces the laws Congress passes, period,” adding that “if certain members don’t like those laws, changing them is literally their job.”

“While (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement) officers are facing a staggering 1,300% spike in assaults, too many politicians would rather defend criminals and attack the men and women who are enforcing our laws and did nothing while Joe Biden facilitated an invasion of tens of millions of illegal aliens into our country,” McLaughlin said. “It’s time they focus on protecting the American people, the work this Department is doing every day under Secretary Noem’s leadership.”

Here’s a list of the Democratic co-sponsors, as of Tuesday afternoon, per Kelly’s office:

Alabama

Rep. Terri Sewell

Rep. Shomari Figures

Arizona

Rep. Yassamin Ansari

Rep. Adelita Grijalva

California

Rep. Nanette Barragán

Rep. Julia Brownley

Rep. Salud Carbajal

Rep. Judy Chu

Rep. Lou Correa

Rep. Mark DeSaulnier

Rep. Laura Friedman

Rep. John Garamendi

Rep. Jimmy Gomez

Rep. Jared Huffman

Rep. Sara Jacobs

Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove

Rep. Doris Matsui

Rep. Dave Min

Rep. Kevin Mullin

Rep. Luz Rivas

Rep. Linda Sánchez

Rep. Brad Sherman

Rep. Lateefah Simon

Rep. Eric Swalwell

Rep. Mark Takano

Rep. Mike Thompson

Rep. Norma Torres

Rep. Juan Vargas

Rep. Maxine Waters

Rep. Sam Liccardo

Rep. Scott Peters

Rep. Raul Ruiz

Rep. Rob Garcia

Rep. Mike Levin

Rep. Gil Cisneros

Rep. Zoe Lofgren

Rep. Nancy Pelosi

Colorado

Rep. Diana DeGette

Rep. Brittany Pettersen

Rep. Joe Neguse

Rep. Jason Crow

Connecticut

Rep. John Larson

Rep. Joe Courtney

Rep. Jahana Hayes

Rep. Rosa DeLauro

Delaware

Rep. Sarah McBride

District of Columbia

Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton*

Florida

Rep. Lois Frankel

Rep. Maxwell Frost

Rep. Darren Soto

Rep. Kathy Castor

Rep. Frederica Wilson

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz

Georgia

Rep. Nikema Williams

Rep. Hank Johnson

Hawaii

Rep. Jill Tokuda

Illinois

Rep. Nikki Budzinski

Rep. Sean Casten

Rep. Danny Davis

Rep. Chuy García

Rep. Jonathan Jackson

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi

Rep. Mike Quigley

Rep. Jan Schakowsky

Rep. Eric Sorensen

Rep. Bill Foster

Indiana

Rep. André Carson

Rep. Frank Mrvan

Kentucky

Rep. Morgan McGarvey

Louisiana

Rep. Troy Carter

Maine

Rep. Chellie Pingree

Maryland

Rep. Sarah Elfreth

Rep. April McClain Delaney

Rep. Kweisi Mfume

Rep. Johnny Olszewski

Rep. Steny Hoyer

Massachusetts

Rep. Bill Keating

Rep. Stephen Lynch

Rep. Jim McGovern

Rep. Seth Moulton

Rep. Lori Trahan

Rep. Jake Auchincloss

Rep. Ayanna Pressley

Rep. Richard Neal

Michigan

Rep. Haley Stevens

Rep. Shri Thanedar

Rep. Rashida Tlaib

Rep. Debbie Dingell

Minnesota

Rep. Angie Craig

Rep. Betty McCollum

Rep. Kelly Morrison

Rep. Ilhan Omar

Mississippi

Rep. Bennie Thompson

Missouri

Rep. Wesley Bell

Nevada

Rep. Dina Titus

Rep. Steven Horsford

Rep. Susie Lee

New Hampshire

Rep. Chris Pappas

New Jersey

Rep. LaMonica McIver

Rep. Rob Menendez

Rep. Donald Norcross

Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman

New Mexico

Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández

Rep. Melanie Stansbury

Rep. Gabe Vasquez

New York

Rep. Yvette Clarke

Rep. Adriano Espaillat

Rep. Dan Goldman

Rep. Tim Kennedy

Rep. Jerry Nadler

Rep. Paul Tonko

Rep. Ritchie Torres

Rep. Nydia Velázquez

Rep. Laura Gillen

Rep. Gregory Meeks

Rep. Grace Meng

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Rep. George Latimer

Rep. Pat Ryan

Rep. John Mannion

North Carolina

Rep. Alma Adams

Rep. Valerie Foushee

Rep. Deborah Ross

Ohio

Rep. Joyce Beatty

Rep. Shontel Brown

Rep. Greg Landsman

Oregon

Rep. Suzanne Bonamici

Rep. Maxine Dexter

Rep. Val Hoyle

Rep. Andrea Salinas

Rep. Janelle Bynum

Pennsylvania

Rep. Brendan Boyle

Rep. Madeleine Dean

Rep. Chris Deluzio

Rep. Dwight Evans

Rep. Summer Lee

Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon

Rep. Chrissy Houlahan

Rhode Island

Rep. Gabe Amo

Tennessee

Rep. Steve Cohen

Texas

Rep. Greg Casar

Rep. Joaquin Castro

Rep. Jasmine Crockett

Rep. Lloyd Doggett

Rep. Veronica Escobar

Rep. Sylvia Garcia

Rep. Al Green

Rep. Julie Johnson

Rep. Lizzie Fletcher

Rep. Vicente Gonzalez

Vermont

Rep. Becca Balint

Virginia

Rep. Suhas Subramanyam

Rep. James Walkinshaw

Rep. Bobby Scott

Rep. Don Beyer

Rep. Eugene Vindman

Rep. Jennifer McClellan

Washington

Rep. Pramila Jayapal

Rep. Emily Randall

Rep. Adam Smith

Rep. Marilyn Strickland

Rep. Suzan DelBene

Wisconsin

Rep. Gwen Moore

Rep. Mark Pocan

*Norton is the non-voting delegate who represents Washington, D.C., in Congress.

Shauneen Miranda is a reporter for States Newsroom’s Washington bureau. An alumna of the University of Maryland, she previously covered breaking news for Axios.

ESG University republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

The new UFC on Paramount+ era is coming out swinging with back-to-back blockbuster events. Catch UFC 325 on January 31!



Experience a legendary lightweight title fight, an epic women’s championship bout and a must-see featherweight rematch.



UFC 325

Volkanovski vs. Lopes II

Main Card: 9PM ET

Don’t miss UFC 325! Stream back-to-back blockbuster events on Jan. 31 with Paramount+.

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK