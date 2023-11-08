Hearing on Ensuring that “Woke” Doesn’t Leave Americans Broke: Protecting Seniors and Savers from ESG Activism
“Seniors who retired before President Biden took office haven’t been spared either."
The hearing titled "Hearing on Ensuring that 'Woke' Doesn't Leave Americans Broke: Protecting Seniors and Savers from ESG Activism" took place on November 7, 2023, and was organized by the House Ways and Means Committee.
This hearing addressed the impact of "Woke" ideologies and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) activism on seniors and savers. …