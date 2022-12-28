Hasbro Releases ESG Progress Report Called "Playing with Purpose"
Planet, Play, People and Principles are the four areas the toy company will target.
Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS), a global branded entertainment leader, announced the launch of Playing with Purpose, the company’s latest environmental, social and governance (ESG) Progress Report that provides a comprehensive look at its ESG strategy across four key areas of impact: Planet, Play, People and Principles.
The report includes Hasbro’s signific…