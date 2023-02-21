Harvard Study: ESG Funds Cost 3x More Than Projected
More Public-Private Partnerships created to ensure ESG Movement continues to takeover global economy.
According to a new Harvard study, “the average ESG fund, the effective fees can be three times what’s reported.” This means, on average, ESG funds have 68% of their assets invested in “the exact same” holdings as non-ESG funds.
So, for every dollar invested in an ESG fund, a little less than a third goes into stocks you could have gotten in a fund that…