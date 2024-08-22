Harris Campaign Reaches Out to Asian Americans in Key States
According to NBC News, the spots, focused on anti-Asian hate and health care, targeting Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders, are part of the campaign’s $90 million media buy.
Midway through Chicago’s Democratic National Convention, the Harris-Walz presidential campaign has launched its first two ads aimed at Asian American voters in battleground states, including Arizona, Georgia, and Nevada. They’re airing on digital outlets such as iHeartRadio, as well as TV.
