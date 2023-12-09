GTA VI Trailer Previews Breaking 23 US Laws
Grand Theft Auto VI trailer sees characters break the law 25 times - including the alligator - with a crime committed every 3.6 seconds.
New data has revealed that in the official GTA VI game trailer, which dropped a few days ago, shows the characters break a whopping 23 US laws in the space of one and a half minutes.
The research conducted by online casino JeffBet analyzed Rockstars' new official Grand Theft Auto Trailer to count up the number of laws that were broken within the trailer …