GTA VI Parent Co. Expects $8B in Revenue for the 2025
The new Grand Theft Auto 6 YouTube trailer set a record for 102 million views in 24 hours.
According to GTAVI_Countdown on X (Twitter), Rockstar parent company Take-Two confirmed in a financial report that it expects to bring in an eye-watering $8 billion in revenue for the fiscal year 2025, which ends 31 March.
The upshot of this means we can likely expect GTA VI to land between January and March 2025, which means GTA VI could very well now b…