Greta Thunberg's New Book Calls Capitalism a ‘Terrible Idea’ for Stopping Climate Change
The Global Youth Leader features 105 guest essays, as well as her own contribution, in her latest call to action, ‘The Climate Book: The Facts and the Solutions’
It appears the youth is gearing up for a Greta vs. The Established World Order. Greta Thunberg released a book of essays regarding our climate, capitalism and community.
According to MarketWatch, “the most recognizable face of the environmental movement” will connect with Generation Z and become somewhat of a guide.
