Gratitude Helps Maintain Heart Health and Self-Confidence, Researcher Says
“I’m really interested in helping people find ways to improve their quality of life that doesn’t include another pill,” Buck said.
People who express gratitude for the people and things in their life at the Thanksgiving table are helping their health and self-confidence, according to a University of Iowa professor who has made the physical benefits of gratitude a subject of her research.
Harleah Buck, University of Iowa professor and director of the Barbara and Richard Csomay Center…