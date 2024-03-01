Gov. Newsom Accused of Special Favor for Panera
While raising the minimum wage on some of the food service industry, others have loopholes and exclusions.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law that exempts Panera Bread from a new $20-an-hour minimum wage hike for fast food chains after the billionaire owner of several of the chain’s locations donated to his campaign, according to multiple reports.
