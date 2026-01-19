Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry that the Louisiana State Civil Service System has removed DEI(Mark Schiefelbein | AP)

Governor Jeff Landry announced on Facebook that Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) requirements have been removed from Louisiana’s Civil Service system.

In his post the governor said, “BIG NEWS! DEI has been swept out of Civil Service. Now employment decisions will be based strictly on the basis of merit—the way it SHOULD be!”

According to the governor’s announcement, that means DEI will no longer be required during the hiring process for Louisiana departments and agencies. State civil service hiring policies will no longer mandate DEI-focused practices or programs as part of the hiring process for employees.

The change now allows employers to hire based strictly on merit. The change applies to civil service requirements; private employers in Louisiana are not bound by civil service rules.

