Gov. Greg Abbott Wants to Extend Texas’ DEI Ban to K-12 Schools
In 2023, Texas passed a DEI ban at the state’s public universities. Now Abbott wants the state to stop funding diversity programs in K-12 schools.
As Texas lawmakers wrap up the first week of the 2025 legislative session, Gov. Greg Abbott has signaled another public education priority he wants on their list: banning diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in K-12 public schools.
“No taxpayer dollars will be used to fund DEI in our schools,” Abbott said in a post on the social media platform X o…