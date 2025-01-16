Gov. Greg Abbott Threatens Texas A&M President’s Job over Claim that University Broke DEI Ban
Abbott's comments came after A&M invited staffers and students to attend a conference that a conservative activist said broke the state’s ban on diversity, equity and inclusion programs.
Gov. Greg Abbott threatened Texas A&M University President Mark Welsh III’s job over claims the university broke the state’s ban on diversity, equity and inclusion programs.
The threat came after conservative activist Christopher Ruf…