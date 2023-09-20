GOP Governors Send Biden Letter on Border Crisis, Language Shifts from Stop to Track
Some in the media are already wondering if the language in the letter is a pyschological operation or attempt at policy making.
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has intiated and sent a letter to President Joe Biden Tuesday with the support of 24 other Republican governors. The letter is asking the Biden Administration to provide accurate and detailed information on migrants entering the country.
The letter outlines challenges states are experiencing across America, which include overwhelme…