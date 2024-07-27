Google Scraps Plan to get Rid of Cookies Even as it Moves Forward with Alternative
Google initially announced its plans to end cookies back in 2019, now however, it plans to keep the internet trackers available in Chrome.
Google said Monday it is granting a reprieve to third-party cookies, which instead of being killed will remain functionable within Chrome browsers in 2025 and beyond.
Google plans to keep the internet trackers available in Chrome, but the tech giant said it would develop options for consumers to decide if they want to accept them.
The company initially …