Google Billionaire’s Family Office Hires GIC Alum for ESG
Rachel Teo has joined Bayshore Global Management at its Singapore office established in 2020. Teo worked for 18 years at GIC Pte until last year, when she left the Singapore fund.
According to Bloomberg, the family office of Google co-founder Sergey Brin has hired the former head of sustainability for Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund to help find and manage green investments, according to people familiar with the matter.
