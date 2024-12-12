Goldman Sachs Exits Net Zero Banking Alliance
Goldman Sachs also confirmed that its goal to align its financing activities with net zero by 2050, and its interim sector-specific targets remained in place.
Goldman Sachs has chosen to exit the Net-Zero Banking Alliance (NZBA), ESG Today has confirmed, marking the first high profile departure from the UN-backed coalition of banks dedicated to advancing global net zero goals through their financing activities.
In a statement provided to ESG Today, a Goldman Sachs spokesperson said that the firm has “the capab…