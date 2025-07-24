Globalism vs. Local Control: Who Really Wins in a Market Built on Subsidies and Bailouts?
Who actually benefits from government subsidies and banker bailouts—local communities or global corporations?
In today’s economic debates, we hear a lot about “saving the global economy,” “resilient supply chains,” and “international competitiveness.” These phrases sound forward-thinking, even noble. But from where I sit—25 years working across energy markets, small operators, and major utilities—I’ve seen firsthand what often gets lost in the process: local co…