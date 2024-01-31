Global Social Media Users Pass 5 Billion Milestone
New report finds that the world averaged 8.4 new social media users per second over the past year
We Are Social, the socially-led creative agency, and Meltwater, a global leader in social and media intelligence, have released Digital 2024, their latest annual report on social media and digital trends worldwide.
In a bumper year for digital milestones, Digital 2024 shows that active social media user identities* have passed the 5 billion mark (5.04 bi…