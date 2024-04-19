Generative AI in Hotels: An Invisible Assistant or an ESG nightmare?
Models are costly and carbon-intensive, but generative AI’s linguistic and creative capabilities could make it useful for hotels.
Generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) offers great potential for the hotel sector but comes with a host of potential pitfalls, according to Charlotte Newton, senior thematic analyst at GlobalData.
Newton was speaking at the International Hotel Technology Forum (IHTF) today (18 April) about GenAI and its potential for hotels.
She characterised it as “…