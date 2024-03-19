Gen AI Will Impact Media and Advertising in Multiple Ways, Experts Say
It took ChatGPT just two months to reach 100 million users, faster than Netflix, Gmail and Instagram.
The media and advertising industries are on the precipice of a paradigm-shifting change. Generative AI is expected to alter most every aspect of the business, experts say. Key is how organizations use it as a strategic solution to create solutions for advertisers and audiences.
Doing that requires an AI strategy. And the clock is ticking at warp speed. I…