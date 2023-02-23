Gas, Guns, and Governments: Financial Costs of Anti-ESG Policies Revised in Texas
Revised study claims Texas issuers will incur $300-$500 million in additional interest on the $31.8 billion borrowed during the first eight months following enactment.
A 2022 paper on Environmental Social Governance (ESG) in Texas by Wharton Business School professor Daniel Garrett and Federal Reserve economist Ivan Ivanov was revised last week, claiming about $416 million per year will be impacted in the form of higher interest payments on its municipal bonds.
According to the White Paper’s abstract:
In 2021 Texas ena…