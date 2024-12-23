Gaming Giants on Instagram: AuronPlay and Ninja Among Top 10 Earners
AuronPlay leads as the highest earning YouTube gamer on Instagram, making approximately $89,036 per sponsored post with his 18 million followers.
The Counter-Strike betting site Clash.gg investigated which YouTube gamers could earn the most from their Instagram audiences.
The study analyzed 71 YouTube gamers, selected based on their subscriber counts from Social Blade. Inzpire’s Instagram pricing calculator was used to determi…