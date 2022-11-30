FTX Manipulated ESG To Profit, "Blockchain Eight" Attempted To Subvert SEC Investigation
The ‘Blockchain Eight’ wrote a bipartisan letter in March attempting to chill the SEC’s information requests to crypto firms. FTX was one of those firms.
According to Fox News, FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried manipulated ESG, Environmental, Social and Governance, and woke culture to help his now-bankrupt crypto firm avoid scrutiny from regulators and gain credibility with investors.
ESG is the newest framework that many investors are using to score businesses on factors like climat…