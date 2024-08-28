From Pixels to Powerhouses: The Most Influential Females in Video Game History
Topping the ranking and being crowned the best female video game character of all time is Princess Peach from Nintendo’s Mario franchise, accumulating 290,483 searches on average every month.
A new study has revealed the most influential female video game characters of all time, and the iconic Princess Peach tops the ranking.
CS gaming site Clash.gg gathered a list of famous female video game characters and used Google search volume data in the US to analyze and rank the most popular. Each character’s average monthly search volume was ordered…