As Australia’s sustainability-reporting landscape shifts into higher gear, HR functions are quietly moving into centre stage. The new disclosure requirements that came into effect from 1 January 2025 mark a milestone. Under the Australian Accounting Standards Board (AASB) framework, companies must now disclose climate-related risks and opportunities (the “E” metric) while broader “S” (Social) and “G” (Governance) metrics remain voluntary for now.

What this means in practice is that HR is no longer just a stakeholder in ESG — it is a driver. A recent survey by Robert Half found that 35 per cent of Australian employers have assigned primary ESG-reporting responsibility to their HR teams, compared with 45 per cent for finance. Furthermore, 87 per cent of the HR functions under this remit say they are “very” or “somewhat” prepared for their new duties.

Key Challenges for HR

Despite this confidence, the path ahead is not without its obstacles:

Data quality & reliability : 35 per cent of respondents highlighted data quality as their top concern.

Time and resourcing constraints : 30 per cent flagged this as a major issue.

System integration : 29 per cent struggle to align HR reporting systems with wider corporate disclosure systems.

Skills gaps: Almost half of HR leaders (45 per cent) said their teams lacked analytics and insight skills for effective ESG reporting.

Three Strategic Imperatives for HR Leaders

1. Build cross-functional reporting capabilities

HR can’t operate ESG reporting in isolation. Collaboration with Finance, Legal, Compliance and Operations is needed. Forming ESG working groups (31 per cent plan to do so) is a promising step.

2. Bridge the skills gap early

HR leaders must treat this as a capability-building effort. Upskilling existing staff (34 per cent plan) and establishing dedicated “ESG-in-HR” roles (23 per cent plan) will help.

3. Treat HR data as ESG data

HR holds many of the social and governance metrics — employee turnover, diversity, training, health & safety — but making these data assets means:

ensuring data accuracy

aligning with reporting cadence

integrating with broader enterprise systems

When HR thinks in terms of “reporting readiness” not just “HR outcomes”, the function becomes a strategic partner in ESG.

Why It Matters for Organisations

Investor and lender scrutiny is rising : ESG disclosure isn’t just a “nice to have” — it increasingly affects cost of capital, reputational risk and access to markets.

Competitive advantage through operational excellence : Having HR systems aligned to ESG reporting not only meets compliance, but can reveal efficiencies (e.g., reducing attrition, improving culture) that improve financial performance.

Future-proofing the workforce: The skills required for ESG (analytics, tech fluency, cross-functional insight) mirror the skills of high-performing future HR functions. Investing now repays beyond compliance.

What HR Should Do Now

Perform a gap assessment : Map your current HR data and reporting infrastructure against ESG-reporting needs.

Establish or join an ESG working group: Make HR a voice in the strategy, not just a data supplier.

Build a data governance roadmap : Define data owners, systems, audit trails, and integration points with finance and reporting teams.

Create a training & talent plan : Identify skill gaps (analytics, systems, ESG frameworks) and prepare a capability-build roadmap.

Communicate a clear HR-ESG narrative: Internal stakeholders understand HR as part of the ESG story, not just compliance.

Final Thought

For HR leaders in Australia, the shift to mandatory ESG reporting is more than a regulatory change — it’s an inflection point. HR is evolving from a business support function to a strategic partner in disclosure, data and risk-management.

Leaders who embrace this will not only tick the compliance box — they will position their organisations to thrive in a world where “S” and “G” metrics are just as meaningful as financial metrics.