Once, Doug Burgum was clear. Eminent domain was a local issue. Pipeline siting was a local issue. The federal government, he said, had no business deciding where infrastructure went or how counties handled private property disputes.

Communities should sort it out themselves. Landowners should be able to say no. Innovation, not federal force, was the answer.

Those weren’t casual comments. They were a philosophy of governance. They were an acknowledgment that property rights only exist if authority remains close to the people who live on the land.

Today, Burgum is no longer a governor defending local sovereignty. He is the U.S. Secretary of the Interior, and part of an administration that is actively expanding federal authority over eminent domain for energy, water, and carbon infrastructure. Projects once framed as private negotiations between landowners and developers are now being reclassified as matters of national interest.

Federal preemption is replacing local consent. The contrast is stark.

Then:

Pipeline siting is not a national issue.

Now:

Energy, water, and carbon pipelines are national infrastructure.

Then:

Counties and states should decide.

Now:

Washington decides what must proceed.