I’m 51 years old. I started working in media when I was 10, delivering newspapers before school. That meant reading them — not just tossing them on porches. Headlines. Sports. Comics. Entertainment. Box scores. Leads. Word choice. I didn’t read much political news back then, but I absorbed language every single day. When you do that for seven years straight, language stops being decoration. It becomes structure.

That structure carried me through a 40-year career in media — as a reporter, an editor, and for 20 of those years, a publisher. I’ve won awards for language. I’ve hired editors. I’ve killed headlines. I’ve rewritten copy at midnight because one word was wrong. And I’ve sat in the meetings where decisions were made that never appeared in print.

That’s how I know this wasn’t an accident.

Somewhere over the last few decades, the word goal quietly disappeared from mainstream storytelling and journalism. In its place came a warmer word. A safer word. A more marketable word.

Dream.

At first, it sounded inspirational. Harmless. But language doesn’t change innocently in journalism. A goal is external. It’s measurable. It can be met or missed. A dream is internal. It can’t be audited. It can’t fail. And once media allowed dreams to replace goals, something fundamental broke.

I can trace the shift clearly to the way the Olympics were produced and packaged in the 1980s and 1990s. Not the athletes — the broadcasts. Music swelled. Slow motion lingered. Childhood footage replaced statistics. Competition became secondary to narrative fulfillment. Achievement mattered less than emotion.

The Olympics didn’t abandon winning. But they taught the industry something dangerous: emotion sells better than precision.

Once that lesson took hold, it spread everywhere — sports, human-interest stories, eventually news. “Achieved his goal” became “lived his dream.” Not because it was more accurate, but because it was safer. Kinder. Unquestionable.

And here’s where my publisher experience matters.

Behind the scenes, advertisers didn’t just buy space anymore — they became soft editors. No red pens. No explicit demands. Just preferences. Tone. Brand alignment. “Positive storytelling.” “Uplift.” “Be careful with that phrasing.”

Networks and publications learned quickly which words played well with sponsors. Which narratives converted. Which ones avoided discomfort. Editors didn’t get overruled — they pre-emptively complied. That’s how power actually works.

Replacing goal with dream seems small. It isn’t. It’s a perfect example of editorial standards bending under commercial pressure and never snapping back.

A goal invites scrutiny.

A dream shuts it down.

By allowing that substitution, journalism surrendered something essential: its obligation to describe reality as it is, not as it feels.

We confuse this now with kindness. We tell ourselves it’s compassion. But journalism was never meant to be cruel or comforting — it was meant to be accurate. Precision is empathy, because it respects the reader enough to tell the truth.

This matters far beyond sports.

When language becomes emotional first and factual second, standards quietly dissolve. When outcomes are reframed as feelings, accountability disappears. And when editors stop defending words, culture doesn’t just shift — it slides.

The First Amendment wasn’t written to protect vibes. It was written to protect speech. And speech depends on language being sharp, not soft. The Founders understood something we seem to have forgotten: words mattered before weapons ever did.

More and more news desks are being empty today.

Free speech lives or dies on precision and emotion. The challenge — and the duty — of journalism is choosing which one leads, knowing the easier path is almost always the wrong one. Navigating that tension is responsibility — and too often, the industry has chosen the low-hanging fruit of feeling over the harder work of being exact.

Over time, media allowed itself to be bought — not always with money, but with comfort. With access. With branding. With applause. And once that happens, journalism doesn’t need censorship to become propaganda. It does it to itself.

I’m not angry about this. I’m reflective.

I’ve had a long career. I’ve seen good reporters leave. I’ve seen great editors burn out. I’ve watched publishers — myself included — navigate compromises that felt small in the moment and enormous in hindsight.

This isn’t a call to be harsher. It’s a call to be braver with language — to be more impeccable with our words and more intentional with our emotions.

Dreams are personal. Goals are public. Journalism’s role was never to protect feelings — it was to document achievement honestly. When we traded one for the other because it sounded better with music, we didn’t evolve.

We backed down.

And that’s worth saying out loud — especially by those of us who were there when it happened.

