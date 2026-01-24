Screenshot from the Chicago Tribune feature story on Illinois orphan well issue.

Illinois is about to learn a lesson that North Dakota already taught the country.

The bill now sitting in front of Illinois taxpayers—more than $160 million to clean up abandoned and orphaned oil wells—is not the result of sudden neglect or a new environmental crisis. It is the end stage of a regulatory and financial model that was tested first in the Bakken shale.

Illinois is not an outlier. It is a late adopter of a system that quietly transformed private industrial liability into public financial responsibility.

The Bakken was the canary in the coal mine for taxpayers. What happened there during and after COVID showed how easily language, bankruptcy law, federal relief programs, and regulatory authority could merge into a pipeline that moves environmental debt off corporate balance sheets and onto taxpayers.

Illinois is now standing at the same edge.

This story does not begin with Illinois. This story begins in 2016, in North Dakota, when the state declared victory over orphan wells to the world.

Bruce Hicks, left, assistant director of the North Dakota Oil and Gas Division, and Lynn Helms, director of the Department of Mineral Resources, speak at an Industrial Commission meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 2, about the state’s abandoned oil well problem in this 2019. Photo. Tom Stromme • Bismarck Tribune

That year, North Dakota’s top oil regulator and staff publicly announced that the Bakken was orphan-well free. Every orphaned well, the state said, had been plugged. The backlog was gone. The regulatory system worked. The past had been cleaned up.

It was a powerful message. It told citizens that industry was accountable. It told lawmakers the system was strong. It told investors the state had control. It told the nation North Dakota had solved a problem that plagued older oil states like Pennsylvania and Illinois.

But that claim only made sense under one understanding of the word “orphan.”

Historically, an orphan well meant something very specific:

A well whose owner no longer existed.

A company long gone.

A record lost to time.

A liability from another era.

Even today, many regulators and industry professionals reinforce that image by invoking the idea of wooden derricks and century-old drilling practices, using visual cues to anchor orphan wells firmly in the distant past.

So when many of the lawmakers, lobbyists, or nonprofit groups claim that orphan wells are simply “30, 50, or 100 years old,” they are engaging in selective disclosure. Whether by misunderstanding or by design, that framing distorts the reality of how the term is now being used.

If they truly do not understand how modern laws and regulations have reshaped the definition and function of an orphan well, then they are not qualified to speak authoritatively on the issue. And if they do understand and still present that simplified narrative, then they are not informing the public—they are managing perception, or being outright manipulative.

Because today, many orphan wells are not relics of forgotten history. They are the result of contemporary financial structures, regulatory decisions, and legal pathways that allow responsibility to disappear even while companies still exist in other forms.

Orphan wells were meant to be rare. They were the archaeological artifacts of early oil booms, drilled before bonding requirements, before modern enforcement, before environmental law had teeth.

They were embarrassing leftovers from the past, not ongoing business risks quietly being created in the present.

That’s why “zero orphan wells” was a triumph. It meant the past had been closed.

But what North Dakota actually eliminated in 2016 was a classification, not a condition. The wells were gone, but the system that creates orphan wells remained fully intact: weak bonding, marginal economics, aging infrastructure, and financial structures that allow operators to walk away when wells become inconvenient.

The public celebration masked a deeper truth: orphaning was no longer historical. It was structural.

And the man at the center of that narrative was Lynn Helms.

Helms was not only North Dakota’s top oil and gas regulator. He was also its most effective marketer. He spoke nationally. He courted investors. He defended the industry. He promoted the Bakken as an economic miracle.

Helms made statements that blended regulatory authority with promotional language:

Your grandchildren’s grandchildren will profit from this oil.

North Dakota has solved the orphan well problem.

The Bakken will fund the state for generations.

Those were not technical statements. They were marketing statements, issued from a regulatory office that the law allowed to function simultaneously as promoter, protector, and enforcer of the oil industry.

That structural conflict matters. When the same office that regulates risk also sells optimism, language becomes elastic. Technical success becomes economic promise. Cleanup becomes marketing proof. And public accountability becomes narrative management.

Between 2016 and 2020, North Dakota enjoyed peak confidence. Production soared. Revenues flowed. The Bakken looked pretty good once again. Orphan wells were framed as a solved chapter.

Then COVID arrived.

Oil prices collapsed. Activity stopped. Companies froze. Marginal wells lost all economic value overnight. Bonding became impossible. Enforcement became unrealistic. Bankruptcy filings surged. Wells that had owners on paper suddenly had no financially reachable owners in practice.

This is where the meaning of “orphan” quietly changed.

North Dakota has shown a recognizable pattern of power behavior. It isn’t accidental, and it isn’t unique to energy. It’s a governing style they’ve deployed for 20 years.

From left to right: Ron Ness (North Dakota Petroleum Council), Lynn Helms (Director, North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources) and Julie Fedorchak (U.S. House, former North Dakota Public Service Commissioner) celebrate Lynn Helms accomplishments in the state of North Dakota. The event was posted by Senator John Hoeven’s office and shows a publicly funded gift of a U.S. flag being presented to Helms at a state-sponsored gathering.

Fight or Flight Governing and Shock and Awe Regulating

First comes control of narrative.

Information exists internally. Risk is understood. Structural weaknesses are known. But instead of transparency, the public receives optimism:

“We’ve solved the problem.”

“Zero orphan wells.”

“Your grandchildren will benefit.”

“This is the most stable energy economy in the country.”

“We’ve cracked the code”

“The Bakken is a forever boom”

That is not neutral communication. That is emotional positioning. It creates safety, trust, and dependency.

Then comes shock.

COVID. Market collapse. Bankruptcies. Suddenly the problem “no one could have predicted” appears, even though the mechanics were already in place. The public is destabilized. Confused. Financially vulnerable.

Then comes authority capture.

The same people who promoted certainty step forward and say:

“We warned this could happen.”

“We’re the only ones who understand this.”

“You have to trust us to manage it.”

That’s not leadership born of accountability. That’s leadership born of crisis ownership.

From 2010-2014 North Dakota appointed officials and elected lawmakers were publicly telling investors, taxpayers and out of state oil companies that the Bakken production would last through 2100. Cover of Dickinson Press from July 18, 2014.

In trauma psychology, that pattern is called:

Gaslighting

Narrative reversal

Authority reinforcement through instability

In governance and military doctrine, it’s called: Shock and Awe.

Not because bombs are dropped, but because stability is.

The public is pushed into:

Fight: anger, polarization, shouting

Flight: disengagement, apathy, exhaustion

Either way, oversight weakens. Clarity disappears and confusion replaces accountability.

And when you layer marketing into that process, it becomes abusive:

Hope is sold Risk is hidden Collapse occurs Responsibility is inverted Control is reinforced

The abuser doesn’t say “I caused this.”

They say: “I knew this was dangerous, and that’s why you must trust me now.”

That is exactly the pattern you’ve seen from the leaders in North Dakota for nearly 20 years.

It takes a particular kind of authority to knowingly misdirect the public through selective information. In another era, this would have been called lying. Today, the language has softened, not because the behavior has changed, but because the protection around power has grown stronger.

More people now rush to defend those who shape the narrative than to defend those being misled by it - and the media is often part of that defense. As a result, even when evidence is clear, media institutions hesitate to use plain language. The act is no longer named. It is managed in ways that protect power rather than expose harm.

Lynn Helms, center, director of the Department of Mineral Resources, listens Tuesday, June 11, 2024, during a public hearing in Bismarck on proposed carbon dioxide storage that would be connected to the Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline. (Kyle Martin/North Dakota Monitor)

Legally, in 2020, North Dakota still defined an orphan well as one without a responsible party or with insufficient bonding. But financially, “orphan” came to mean something new:

A well whose operator still existed, but could not pay.

A well whose ownership still existed, but was legally unreachable.

A well whose responsibility could be transferred upward to the state.

COVID did not change the statute. It changed the use of the statute. Decisions that would normally require public debate, legislative scrutiny, or regulatory resistance were made administratively, under emergency authority, and framed as crisis management.

Instead of orphan wells being rare failures of history, they became widespread results of market collapse. Instead of cleanup being enforcement, it became economic stabilization. Instead of liability being corporate, it became public.

Enter the Bakken Restart Task Force.

The Bakken Restart Task Force was created to manage this moment. Its mission was economic survival. One of its tools was plugging wells using federal CARES Act money. Tens of millions of dollars were directed toward plugging and reclamation. Hundreds of wells were sealed.

Officially, the program was framed as environmental cleanup and job creation. Unofficially, it became a liability absorption mechanism.

Did it work? That depends on who you ask—and what their intentions were.

For industry, it stabilized assets, preserved infrastructure, and kept capital moving.

For government, it protected tax revenue and prevented a total collapse of the oil economy.

For workers, it created short-term employment in a moment of crisis.

For taxpayers, it quietly transferred private environmental liability into the public ledger.

So yes, it worked. But not in the way the public was led to believe.

It worked as an economic backstop.

It worked as a financial bridge.

It worked as a political shield.

And it worked as a mechanism to transfer a private obligation into a public expense.

What it did not do was preserve the original purpose of environmental law:

that responsibility follows ownership, and cleanup is paid by those who profit from extraction.

Whiting Petroleum Corp.’s Chief Executive Officer Brad Holly left the company just five months after receiving a $6.4 million payout to see the company through bankruptcy proceedings.

Whiting Petroleum → Chord Energy → Brad Holly

The Whiting-to-Chord transition is not an anomaly. It is a blueprint. It shows how modern oil assets move through a predictable corporate lifecycle while environmental responsibility remains fixed in place. The wells stay. The land stays. The liability migrates.

This is not speculation. It is documented sequence.

1. Extract

Whiting Petroleum built its business in the Bakken. For decades it drilled, produced, and expanded. It held acreage, generated revenue, employed workers, and carried the public identity of a major independent producer. It was a Denver-based company with a 42-year history and a visible corporate presence.

This was the value-creation phase.

Oil was extracted. Capital was raised. Confidence was marketed.

Public narrative:

Growth. Stability. Long-term prosperity.

2. Collapse

In early 2020, oil prices collapsed. COVID froze markets. Whiting entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy on April 1, 2020, listing billions in debt.

The collapse was framed as unavoidable.

A once-in-a-century event.

A black swan.

Public narrative:

No one could have predicted this. The industry was hit by forces beyond its control.

3. Cleanse

Bankruptcy did what bankruptcy is designed to do:

It erased debt.

It erased obligations.

It erased history.

Whiting emerged from court protection with a drastically reduced financial burden. Shareholders were wiped out. Creditors absorbed losses. Environmental responsibility became structurally distanced from the company’s future balance sheet.

And executives were rewarded for guiding the process. Brad Holly received a $6.4 million bonus tied to Whiting’s restructuring. Bankruptcy was not treated as failure. It was treated as performance.

At the same time, North Dakota was denying or delaying COVID assistance to small businesses and families who were struggling to survive. The contrast is stark. While a major oil executive was compensated with millions for navigating a corporate bankruptcy, ordinary citizens were being told there was limited money, strict eligibility, and no guarantees of help.

It exposed a two-track system:

One where corporate restructuring was financially protected and even incentivized.

Another where households and small businesses were expected to absorb the crisis on their own.

In that moment, bankruptcy became not just a legal tool, but a privilege.

Public narrative:

Responsible leadership. Difficult decisions. Successful navigation of crisis.

Public funds have been used to underwrite activities that directly or indirectly benefit Chord Energy—the corporate identity that emerged after a bankruptcy restructuring that shed much of its prior environmental liability. Yet its official story leaves out the role North Dakota taxpayers played in stabilizing the basin and keeping those interests financially alive during the collapse.

4. Rebrand

In 2022, Whiting merged with Oasis Petroleum to form Chord Energy.

New name.

New ticker symbol.

New corporate identity.

Whiting disappeared as a living entity.

Its history became “legacy assets.”

Its obligations became abstract.

Public narrative:

A merger of equals. A stronger, more resilient company. A fresh start.

It should be noted that in Chord Energy’s latest political giving statement, North Dakota’s two U.S. Senators - Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven - appear near the top of the recipient list, ranking just behind Ryan Zinke of Montana.

The same officials who shape federal energy policy are also among the largest beneficiaries of the company’s political support.

U.S Senators Kevin Cramer (left) and John Hoeven (middle left) appear near the top of Chord’s political contribution recipient list, ranking just behind Ryan Zinke of Montana.

5. Relocate

Then came the physical disappearance.

In 2022, Chord announced it would close Whiting’s Denver office and lay off 104 workers. A 42-year corporate presence ended. The company that had drilled the Bakken no longer existed in the city that once housed it.

The brand moved.

The workforce scattered.

The identity vanished.

Public narrative:

Efficiency. Consolidation. Market realities.

6. Re-Enter Public Funding Streams

With a clean balance sheet and a new name, Chord re-entered eligibility for:

State enhanced oil recovery grants

Federal research funding

DOE carbon capture projects

Public-private innovation programs

The newly formed company was quickly positioned at the front of the line. Chord became a recipient of North Dakota Industrial Commission funding and a partner in federally backed EOR and carbon capture initiatives. The same assets that once belonged to Whiting were now positioned as innovation platforms.

Public narrative: Leadership. Sustainability. Technological progress.

And through every phase, one thing never changed:

The wells stayed.

The land stayed.

The environmental risk stayed.

Only responsibility moved. And with it, who pays for it moved too.

This is the modern corporate lifecycle of oil assets:

Extract → Collapse → Cleanse → Rebrand → Relocate → Re-enter public funding streams

It is not illegal.

It is not hidden.

It is engineered by structure.

And once this lifecycle exists, orphan wells are no longer historical accidents. They become structural outcomes. They are the residue left behind when corporate identity outruns environmental accountability.

Whiting didn’t disappear.

It transformed.

And Illinois is now standing at the point where this lifecycle ends:

with the public holding what the market no longer wants to carry.

The language stayed polite.

The shift was radical.

Before COVID:

Orphan = nobody exists to pay.

After COVID:

Orphan = nobody can pay under current conditions.

That single difference is everything.

It transformed orphan wells from regulatory embarrassment into funding inventory. The more orphan wells existed, the more federal dollars could be justified. Cleanup stopped being about accountability and started being about program scale.

North Dakota had discovered something powerful: orphaning was survivable.

Not only survivable. Manageable. Financeable. Politically defensible.

And once that model worked in the Bakken, it became portable.

That is why Illinois matters.

Illinois has tens of thousands of old oil wells. Many were drilled long before modern bonding. Many belong to companies that no longer exist. Many leak methane, brine, and hydrocarbons into farmland and groundwater. Illinois truly has legacy orphan wells in the original sense of the word.

But Illinois also now has something else: a regulatory structure that mirrors the Bakken model. Limited bonding. Aging infrastructure. Bankruptcy pathways. Federal funding programs. And a language system that allows responsibility to migrate upward.

When Illinois officials say they need $160 million to address orphan wells, they are describing more than cleanup. They are describing the final stage of a financial migration that started years ago.

They are describing a growing pattern in the oil and gas industry where financial responsibility is shifted away from private operators and absorbed by government programs. What was once a corporate obligation is increasingly treated as a public one, managed through grants, emergency funding, and taxpayer-backed cleanup initiatives.

After the wave of Bakken bankruptcies, after the surge in new orphan wells, and after COVID funds were redirected into the oil patch, Ron Ness was named the University of North Dakota’s “Champion of Energy.” In effect, a public institution was honoring the industry’s chief lobbyist at the very moment state resources were being used to stabilize and support out-of-state oil companies.

2016: Orphan wells are declared eliminated.

2020: Orphan wells become necessary to unlock federal funding.

2021: Orphan wells are framed as “decades of work” ahead.

2026: Continental Resources announces it is pulling its rigs from the Bakken.

That is not a cleanup story.

That is an exit strategy timeline.

It shows the full arc:

First, success is declared.

Then, liability becomes funding.

Then, funding becomes permanence.

Finally, production leaves and the state is left holding the long-term responsibility.

What began as a victory narrative ends as a taxpayer obligation.

That is not progress. That is inversion.

And this is where Illinois citizens should pay close attention.

Because this system does not ask whether taxpayers agree to assume corporate liabilities. It assumes they will. It does not ask whether orphan wells should be rare. It requires that they exist to justify funding. It does not debate responsibility. It manages insolvency.

This is not an attack on energy or the people who work in it. All energy has purpose. The issue is governance. The issue is whether environmental responsibility remains a private obligation or becomes a public utility.

North Dakota quietly shifted from:

“The polluter pays.”

To:

“The public stabilizes the market.”

Once that shift happens, orphan wells stop being failures. They become financial tools.

That is why the Illinois story feels familiar. It is not new. It is late.

Illinois is not discovering an orphan well problem.

Illinois is inheriting a tested system.

The Bakken was the prototype that showed how government subsidies, emergency funding, regulatory language, and bankruptcy law could be combined to support oil companies at massive public expense while shifting long-term liability onto taxpayers.

And the question now is whether Illinois will treat orphan wells as what they were originally meant to be—rare remnants of a forgotten past—or whether it will accept the new definition:

A permanent category of public responsibility, created whenever private balance sheets need relief.

That decision will determine whether Illinois is solving a problem…

or institutionalizing it.

Chuck Carbondale has worked at the intersection of communications and the energy industry for over 25 years. He has crafted messaging strategies for industry leaders, independent operators, and public utilities alike. Known for his sharp insight and unflinching analysis, he brings a seasoned, behind-the-scenes perspective to energy policy, market dynamics, and the evolving role of public perception. A staunch advocate for transparent communication and free market principles, Chuck’s work bridges boardrooms, work sites, and policy forums with equal fluency.

ESG University republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

