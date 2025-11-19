There’s a point where “economic research” stops looking like research and starts looking like a glossy brochure someone forgot to print on slick paper. North Dakota crossed that line with the newest Challey Institute / Competitive Enterprise Institute joint report, Frack to the Future: North Dakota’s Blueprint for Permitting Success.

Before we even get to the methodology, the “Frack to the Future” report tells on itself.

When a state-backed permitting study kicks off with a Fargo joke and a Coen brothers wink, that’s not academic framing — that’s copywriting.

That’s a PR warm-up act disguised as research.

If your permitting analysis opens with stand-up comedy, you’re not writing for policymakers. You’re writing for donors, sponsors, and anyone who needs to feel good before they’re sold something.

Self-deprecating jokes in the opening paragraph of a permitting study?

That’s not scholarship — that’s branding.

And it doesn’t belong anywhere near a document claiming to analyze state regulatory performance.

Yet that’s exactly how the Frack to the Future report begins: with a wink, a Fargo reference, a Coen brothers quip, and a tone that tells you — before a single data point appears — that this is a message piece, not a research product.

This is an official report released and stamped with three institutional brands:

Competitive Enterprise Institute

NDSU’s Challey Institute

FASTtrack

Three logos. One message.

“North Dakota is doing great. Please clap.”

This university-sponsored study looks, feels and writes like a political public relations piece than anything unbiased, academic or sterile. Click here for study

But look closely.

Look at the tone.

Look at the selective examples.

Look at the missing data.

Look at what they don’t quantify.

Look at the way permitting delays are portrayed as myth while environmental enforcement is reduced to a paragraph that forgets the worst offenders even exist.

This isn’t a report.

This is advocacy wearing a lab coat.

This is marketing dressed up as methodology.

This is political framing smuggled in under the credibility of a university logo.

In the darker corners of the marketing world, there’s a term for this: credibility laundering — the practice of running partisan messaging through an institution that carries public trust so it looks neutral, authoritative, and academically blessed.

And when a university becomes the rinse cycle, the public becomes the product.

And yes, it only gets more revealing from there.

The Frack to the Future Report: One Story, One Side

If you’ve ever read an environmental impact statement or a genuine academic study, you know the basics: methodology, limitations, competing research, conflict disclosures, and at least one section the authors wish they could skip because the data is inconvenient.

The Challey Institute’s report does none of that.

Instead, it performs a sleight of hand so blatant it’s almost impressive: it cites Harold Hamm’s personal book Game Changer as its first footnote — not to critique it, not to contextualize it, but to use it as source material.

Think about that.

A billionaire oil executive’s memoir becomes an academic reference in a report about fast-tracking permits and “improving transparency.”

That’s not scholarship.

That’s not a marketplace of ideas.

That’s the line between academia and advocacy being blurred so casually that nobody inside NDSU seems to notice — or worse, they notice and simply don’t care.

Once you understand that move, the rest of the report snaps into focus.

Frack to the Future chooses one storyline — “North Dakota is a national model of fast, efficient permitting” — and builds the entire document around that single frame.

But look at what it doesn’t engage with:

landowner disputes

enforcement failures

royalty fights

decades of under-reported spills

weak fines

forced aggregation of pore space

eminent-domain controversies

the NDIC’s promoter-regulator conflict

federal settlements

state-level lawsuits

actual citizen experience

Instead, the report filters reality through a selective, sanitized lens:

Selective facts.

Selective timelines.

Selective enforcement narratives.

And here’s what’s missing—not by accident, and not because the authors didn’t know, but because the narrative requires these things to disappear:

No mention of the $241.5 million federal settlement against Marathon Oil

No mention of the $35 million spill settlement

No mention of royalty owners being systematically underpaid

No mention of the NDIC’s dual-role conflict of interest

No mention of the 2019 pore-space controversy

No mention of forced aggregation

No mention of landowner rights

No mention of the lawsuits

No mention of decades of spill underreporting

No mention of the environmental or regulatory failures North Dakota is known for

And yes—it even skips the elephant in the room:

the Dakota Access Pipeline protest, the largest permitting and transparency conflict in modern American history.

How does a study about permitting transparency erase the world’s most high-profile permitting controversy?

Because acknowledging it would break the illusion.

Frack to the Future presents North Dakota as a flawless permitting model—but only by pretending none of these controversies ever happened.

Everything curated.

Nothing challenged.

No uncomfortable truths allowed.

It is omission as strategy.

And then, for a final flourish, the first footnote leads not to peer-reviewed research, not to legal analysis, not to double-blind data…

…but to Harold Hamm’s book.

The same Harold Hamm whose business interests benefit directly from the policy narrative the report is pushing.

The same Harold Hamm who has funded energy messaging across the region.

The same Harold Hamm whose book is not academic evidence, but a personal memoir framing oil development as heroic destiny.

In any true academic setting, that citation would get a freshman paper marked down.

Here, it gets elevated as the cornerstone of a “research report.”

That tells you everything you need to know.

US Senator Kevin Cramer (left), along with Senator John Hoeven (middle) and Harold Hamm (right) publicly drink champagne to “free-market conservatism,” while privately supporting the backbone of a mandated, subsidy-dependent carbon economy dependent on university-sponsored research.

That might be fine for an op-ed piece or a freshman in college writing a business paper.

It’s not fine for a document pretending to be an independent evaluation of state permitting.

But it is not fine for a document presenting itself as an independent, statewide evaluation of North Dakota’s permitting system.

When the foundational citation in a “study” is the political memoir of the state’s most influential oil billionaire — the same billionaire whose policy preferences the report echoes — you’re not reading scholarship.

You’re reading messaging.

You’re writing for donors and politicians who already know what they want the answer to be.

A few things missing in action from the report:

Who requested this report?

Who funded it—from start to finish?

What role did industry donors play in framing the questions, choosing the data, or approving the release?

These aren’t minor footnotes.

They’re the baseline disclosures any legitimate university research provides as a matter of basic academic integrity.

Instead of transparency, what we get is a mash-up of university branding, nonprofit logos, and industry-friendly talking points—packaged to look like scholarship but functioning like a policy advertisement.

Screenshot of the university-endorsed research policy paper from North Dakota State University.

Harold Hamm’s Book as Footnote #1

Again, the first citation — the very first footnote — is Harold Hamm’s book Game Changer.

Not a peer-reviewed study.

Not a regulatory database.

Not an academic dataset.

A billionaire oilman’s personal book.

That’s not a research foundation.

That’s a press kit.

It’s one thing for a college freshman to cite a motivational business book in an essay. It’s another for a university-branded policy institute to cite it as the first foundation of a “blueprint for permitting reform.”

If you want to know who the report is really written for, just look at who appears in the first footnote.

Spoiler: It’s not the public.

The Campus That Acts Like a PR Shop

Now zoom out from the report to the machine behind it.

Pull up the Challey Institute’s site. This isn’t a sleepy corner of a land-grant university quietly grinding out obscure research. It looks and operates like a full-service messaging shop:

carefully framed “innovation and growth” branding,

donor-named programs,

curated speaker series,

and issue-aligned content that always seems to land in the same ideological zip code.

Then look at what they choose to highlight:

Permitting “reform” framed almost entirely around speed and “certainty” for industry.

Economic freedom messaging, heavy on buzzwords like “flourishing” and “opportunity.”

Speakers who reinforce the institute’s pre-selected narrative about government, markets, and regulation.

The picking and choosing of people, topics, speakers, studies, and language makes this look far more like a PR agency than anything recognizably academic.

And that brings us to Steve Forbes.

Screenshot of YouTube Video with Steve Forbes speaking at NDSU

Steve Forbes, Stage Lighting, and the Legitimacy Machine

Last month, the Challey Institute rolled out the red carpet for Steve Forbes.

On its face, there’s nothing wrong with that. Universities host speakers all the time. Students should hear from people across the spectrum. No problem there.

But listen to how the event was framed.

Challey’s director introduces Forbes by tying him directly to the institute’s mission:

economic freedom

individual liberty

limited government

We’re told this fits “perfectly” with the Challey Institute’s goal of “increasing opportunity and flourishing for everybody.”

Then comes the roll call:

Donors thanked by name.

Young America’s Foundation as co-sponsor, complete with its own mission statement about “traditional values” and a “strong national defense.”

Local and federal political staff highlighted from the stage.

A packed hall that looks less like a student forum and more like a campaign event with academic lighting.

None of that is accidental.

That’s how you brand an institute—you borrow the credibility of a famous name, you wrap the event in donor gratitude, and you align it with your pre-packaged message about freedom and markets. Then, when you release a “study” on permitting and enforcement, it arrives pre-stamped with borrowed prestige.

Now look at what Steve Forbes actually talked about:

The dangers of government taking equity stakes in private companies.

The risks of creeping “modern socialism” where the state quietly controls the economy by picking winners and losers.

The importance of transparent, stable rules so markets—not politics—allocate capital.

The damage done when regulation quietly rigs the game instead of setting neutral guardrails.

That’s the irony:

The Challey Institute hosts a high-profile lecture warning about government picking winners and hiding the true cost of policy… while later publishing a permitting report that reads like a brochure for the very kind of insider alignment Forbes claimed to oppose.

The Transparency Test: What’s Missing?

This is where the Forbes event and the Frack to the Future report intersect.

If Challey wants to stand on the side of free markets, limited government, and genuine accountability, then the transparency bar is pretty simple:

Who initiated the permitting report?

Who funded it—directly or through intermediaries?

What were the total costs of production, promotion, and rollout?

Were industry players consulted, allowed to review drafts, or invited to shape the narrative?

How were landowners, royalty owners, and impacted communities represented—in data, in quotes, in case selection?

And yes, somewhere in there:

What did it cost to bring Steve Forbes to town (the standard $30–50K, or something else?),

Who paid for it,

And how does that fit into the broader donor and policy ecosystem that now produces reports like Frack to the Future?.

How many attendees were public employees or paid to be there?

Those disclosures aren’t nitpicking — they’re standard practice for credible academic work.

If you’re going to use a global brand like Forbes as a legitimacy shield, and then turn around and publish politically loaded research under a public university banner, the public has a right to know who’s underwriting the show.

Promo, Not Coverage

There’s one more tell.

Run a basic search on the Steve Forbes visit. What you find on the first page are:

a number of articles promoting the event,

university blog posts hyping the appearance,

media notices encouraging people to attend.

What you don’t find?

not one substantive recap of what was actually said,

not a single news story covering the event itself, only promoting it,

no basic explanation of why his appearance mattered to public policy,

no critical follow-up tying his message to permitting, governance, or carbon pipelines.

The event itself becomes content—a YouTube video, a campus highlight reel, a branded proof-of-concept for donors:

“Look who we can bring to campus. Look how big our audience is. Look how aligned we are with your preferred message.”

Fine. But let’s call it what it is. That’s marketing.

A university that spends this much time promoting events and this little time interrogating its own policy output isn’t acting like a neutral academic institution. It’s acting like a contract PR shop housed inside a taxpayer-funded building.

And here’s the strange part: Steve Forbes is a world-renowned name — a global brand — and yet the only surviving record of his appearance is a single YouTube upload.

After all the resources, all the production, all the staff time, all the institutional effort… the end product of this multimillion-dollar ecosystem is a video link.

North Dakota didn’t invest in public insight, academic inquiry, or transparent policy analysis.

It invested in content production — for YouTube.

Why Any of This Matters

If this were just about one report, one speaker, or one institute, it wouldn’t be worth the column inches.

But this is how modern policy machinery actually works:

Create a branded institute inside a public university. Line up donors and national partners whose politics and economic interests match your message. Fly in marquee names to bless the mission and build prestige. Produce “studies” that look academic but read like campaign material. Feed those studies back into the political ecosystem as neutral justification for pre-decided policy.

In North Dakota’s case, that means using the halo of “research” to bless a permitting regime that already favors large operators, fast tracks controversial projects, and routinely leaves landowners, royalty owners, and rural communities playing catch-up after the decisions have been made.

The point isn’t that Steve Forbes is evil, or that no one should ever pay $50,000 for a speaker. He’s essentially a long-format influencer for a particular point of view. The point is this:

You can’t claim the moral high ground of free markets and limited government while quietly building a taxpayer-branded messaging machine that exists to legitimize one side of the story.

If you want to be a PR shop for industry, be a PR shop. Register as one. Disclose your funders. Drop the university logo and stand on your own two feet.

If you want to be a university institute, act like one.

List who paid.

List who asked for the work.

List who benefits—financially, politically, and professionally—from the conclusions.

Until then, Frack to the Future reads less like research and more like manufactured consensus. And Steve Forbes? He’s not the point — he’s the marketing collateral that makes the messaging look academic.

Chuck Carbondale has worked at the intersection of communications and the energy industry for over 25 years. He has crafted messaging strategies for industry leaders, independent operators, and public utilities alike. Known for his sharp insight and unflinching analysis, he brings a seasoned, behind-the-scenes perspective to energy policy, market dynamics, and the evolving role of public perception. A staunch advocate for transparent communication and free market principles, Chuck’s work bridges boardrooms, work sites, and policy forums with equal fluency.