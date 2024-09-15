Fourth Circuit Ruling Contradicts DEA’s Opinion on the Legality of Certain Hemp-Derived Products
In a February 13, 2023 letter, the DEA argued that the 2018 Farm Bill never intended to legalize products “that do not occur in the cannabis plant and can only be obtained synthetically”.
Judges with the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals have ruled that all hemp-derived products, including those that undergo a chemical synthesis during manufacturing, are legal under federal law.
The decision is consistent with a 2022 Ninth Circuit ruling, but contradicts guidance provided more recently by the Drug Enforcement Administration. In a February …