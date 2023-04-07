Fort Collins Passes New Energy Regulations, Bans New Oil Wells in City Limits
City votes 6-1 to effectively ban oil and gas activity within city limits.
On Tuesday night, Fort Collins City Council approved the addition of new oil and gas regulations to the city’s land use code that effectively ban new oil facilities from being built in city limits in a vote 6-1.
According to the Coloradoan, the code changes came as part of a state bill that allows municipalities to have stricter requirements than the sta…