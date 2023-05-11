Former SEC Chair Joins Persefoni's ESG Advisory Board
During Herren's time at the SEC, she created the ESG Taskforce in the Commission's Division of Enforcement and launched an investor education program related to ESG investment risks.
Former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Acting Chair and Commissioner Allison Herren Lee has joined Persefoni’s Sustainability Advisory Board (SAB).
Persefoni is a Climate Management & Accounting Platform (CMAP) for enterprises and financial institutions.
During her time as Acting Chair, Commissioner Lee brought environmental, social, and cor…