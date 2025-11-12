For more than a century, rural landowners and oil-and-gas operators built America side-by-side — not always perfectly, but honestly.

Trust was currency.

Land was sacred.

You shook hands at the co-op, spoke face-to-face at the fence line, saw the same families at church, school ballgames, branding days, and county fair barns.

It wasn’t called stakeholder engagement.

It was called being a neighbor.

But across the country — in the mesas of New Mexico, the prairies of North Dakota, the basins of Wyoming, the ethanol corridors of Iowa, and the farmland of Ohio — something shifted.

Landowners who once saw oil trucks as partners now see them as enforcers.

Questions are treated like rebellion.

Asking “what’s going on?” triggers a response that feels less like collaboration and more like compliance management.

And to understand what happened — you don’t follow the money.

You follow the gloves.

Because if you start with a rancher in New Mexico wondering when cooperation turned into intrusion,

you find your answer in North Dakota —

spoken out loud in regulatory meetings, whispered at governor’s-mansion dinners, and echoed through the emergence of a new class of “energy transition” insiders.

This isn’t the story of pipelines or carbon.

It’s the story of who gets to decide what happens on private land — and who gets pushed aside when they ask.

The Work-Glove Era: Industry Built With Neighbors, Not Narratives

They built wells and cattle operations by daylight and fixed pumps at midnight.

You saw them at church, in the bleachers, at the VFW fish-fry, at the feed store and the café.

Trust lived close enough to knock on your door.

They didn’t have to fight for respect —

it rode in the pickup with them.

The Arthritis-Glove Bridge: Modernization Without Malice

The next generation straddled two worlds.

They still waved from the wheel.

They still showed up for 4-H and pancake breakfasts.

They still negotiated with neighbors like neighbors.

But daycare pickups replaced ball fields.

Church became monthly, then holidays.

The grocery run became a Wal-Mart stop between flights and field visits.

They weren’t abandoning community —

they were trying to improve life while holding the line on values.

They assumed the guardrails would hold.

They didn’t expect distance to invite a replacement.

The Velvet-Glove Class

Then came the heirs of access — not of land or labor, but of infrastructure and incentive.

No church, only curated “leadership retreats.”

Country-club daycare.

Full-time nannies.

Amazon for hardware and toiletries.

Homes in Houston, Dallas, OKC, Denver, New York, Boston —

decision-making over land they only fly over.

Deals weren’t made in gravel parking lots —

they were made at tax-credit conferences and policy summits.

This wasn’t modernization.

It was migration — away from the land and into the subsidy economy.

The handshake became a talking point.

Neighbors became “stakeholders.”

Trust became “narrative risk.”

And landowners noticed.

Kaleb Hodgson, Luke Whitley and Richard Hodgson stand in a pasture on the Hodgson ranch. Years ago, the well tanks behind them leaked and flooded the pasture with produced water and oil. photo by Jerry Redfern

New Mexico: The Day the Truck Drove Through the Elk Hunt

A New Mexico ranching family lived four decades shoulder-to-shoulder with oil operators.

Shared roads. Shared problems. Shared land.

Then one morning, before sunrise, an oil truck cut across an agreed-upon quiet zone during an elk hunt — scattering game, ruining a hunt, and breaking more than silence.

It broke trust.

When the family asked what changed, they weren’t met with respect — they were met with lawyers and silence.

Partnership didn’t fray — it snapped.

And the ranchers began asking the question being asked across the West:

When did cooperation become entitlement?

Travel North To Crack The Code

North Dakota didn’t react to carbon policy.

It anticipated it — and wrote rules before citizens knew what pore space was.

A decade before carbon pipelines made headlines, state regulators:

Defined pore space

Structured control behind closed doors

Positioned state agencies as subsidy amplifiers

Enabled private equity to claim land value

Insulated the system from public challenge

Funded NGOs and nonprofits to act as media and “education” arms

And then the quiet part wasn’t quiet anymore — it was stated plainly.

On the record, top regulators, elected officials, and PPP partners have described carbon pipeline networks as a “lifeline” for Oklahoma, North Dakota, and even the broader oil-and-gas sector.

That word keeps surfacing in North Dakota — lifeline.

Why isn’t that national news?

Or front-page news in every energy-producing state?

Because calling something a lifeline tells the public something is struggling — gasping, barely hanging on.

It implies fragility and desperation.

Unless, of course, the industry isn’t struggling at all…

and “lifeline” is simply a political device —

a manufactured crisis to justify new subsidies, new mandates, and new use of government power to secure private advantage.

In this case, it isn’t geology struggling.

It isn’t drilling technology struggling.

It isn’t talent or innovation struggling.

It’s the subsidy-engineered business model struggling.

It’s the leadership who crafted and executed a model that relies on public funding — not performance — that’s failing.

Not the oilfield hands who built this industry.

Not the engineers, welders, geologists, rig crews, or small-town service companies.

What’s under strain is the velvet-glove entitlement model —

the executive-class strategy that depends on mandates, subsidies, and political insulation instead of markets, merit, and community trust.

People aren’t resisting energy.

They’re resisting the new entitlement economy layered on top of energy.

They aren’t rejecting economic opportunity.

They’re rejecting the replacement model — where government force replaces consent, narrative replaces trust, and private land becomes a leverage tool.

“Lifeline” isn’t the vocabulary of strength.

It’s the vocabulary of dependency —

a quiet confession disguised as strategy.

Has anyone in the Velvet Glove Entitlement Economy stopped to consider how insulting that language is to the families who built and sustain this industry?

Or the PR damage it does to the operators and crews who never once needed government to “save” them?

When executives say “lifeline,” the public doesn’t hear innovation.

They hear weakness, vulnerability, desperation.

And they ask the only question that matters:

If this is such a winning new energy future, why does it need a rescue line from taxpayers?

The irony is impossible to miss:

The same subsidy language that propped up ethanol for decades has now migrated into shale country.

The canary in the coal mine didn’t die —

it flew from the cornfield into the shale patch and started chirping “lifeline.”

A lifeline signals panic, not prosperity.

And when an industry turns to government structure to survive,

the market hasn’t failed — leadership has.

Not the geology.

Not the workers.

Not the technology.

Not the resource.

The leadership model. The entitlement tier. The subsidy class.

Not innovation.

Not market demand.

A lifeline — subsidized survival for the velvet-glove era.

And if anyone still doubts how openly this pivot is being discussed, here’s what was just reported from the North Dakota Energy & Transmission Committee meeting at Coal Creek Station — summarized by Dakota Resource Council Deputy Director Sean Arithson after a member attended the session:

“CO₂ pipelines should be embraced.”

— Ron Ness, North Dakota Petroleum Council (via DRC meeting report)

Then the quiet part louder:

“We built 84% support for fracking. We can do it again for CO₂.”

— Ron Ness (via DRC meeting report)

Public persuasion wasn’t discussed as a conversation — but as a strategy.

Not outreach — narrative steering.

Not education — alignment manufacturing.

“CO₂ pipelines are safe — the public just needs education.”

— Ron Ness (via DRC meeting report)

Not listening.

Re-educating.

And here’s the part that should make every landowner sit up:

The same leadership class that struggled with transparency during the Bakken boom is now asking taxpayers to fund a campaign to persuade the public why out-of-state interests deserve billions — and why private land must be made available to them.

No one in the room said:

“Before we sell North Dakotans a new vision, shouldn’t we talk about what went wrong with the last one?”

Not one person paused to ask:

What happens when the people who misread the last wave of public trust now seek public money to shape the next one?

If landowners are required to give up land,

why shouldn’t policymakers and industry first give up the illusion that consent equals confusion?

Because if the public is always the problem,

what does that make the public process?

Ron Ness, center, president of the North Dakota Petroleum Council (left) and executive chairman of Continental Resources (right) at the Williston Basin Petroleum Conference.

At that same meeting, lawmakers discussed using the state-backed WBI Energy corridor — potentially supported by $500 million in taxpayer “de-risking” funds — to pre-build the CO₂ pipeline backbone.

Consent wasn’t something to earn.

It was something to engineer.

Here’s where the velvet glove trail gets interesting.

The initial $300,000 “education” program was only half — it was a matching grant, making it at least a $600,000 persuasion campaign designed to re-educate taxpayers using their own money.

Then, in January of this year, the petroleum foundation returned to request another $880,000 — extending carbon messaging operations through 2026.

That does not include:

state employees coordinating messaging,

university & agency staff shaping public language,

taxpayer-funded “community engagement” tours,

or the synchronized social-media amplification network, where every pro-pipeline post is boosted only by subsidy-aligned accounts.

Because in this case, the product isn’t a shoe or a protein powder —

the product is public subsidies and regulatory outcomes.

And if anyone doubts that, look at it from the landowner and taxpayer perspective —

the very people who carry the consequences:

The state is actively funding a network of nonprofits and quasi-public groups who are, in turn, using lawyers, lobbyists, and elected allies to:

• pursue land access without consent,

• engineer new subsidy streams, and

• impose mandates on the very public footing the bill.

That isn’t “education.”

When publicly funded organizations and government-aligned voices promote a commercial policy agenda without disclosure, it’s not neutral information —

it’s influence laundering.

A narrative dressed as public service. Their model doesn’t inform — it conditions.

That is state-sponsored influence — and it carries market value.

Infomercials must disclose.

Sponsored content must disclose.

Even a TikTok teen with a hair-care deal must disclose.

So why should taxpayer-funded advocacy for billion-dollar infrastructure campaigns — with regulatory stakes, property rights consequences, and federal subsidy triggers — be exempt from IRS transparency?

If a YouTuber selling shampoo has to disclose sponsorship, why should taxpayer-funded advocates for billion-dollar carbon infrastructure — with land rights and federal subsidies on the line — get a free pass from IRS disclosure?

If a state employee, university affiliate, NGO leader, or PPP consultant posts messaging aligned with a publicly funded carbon initiative, and that post is part of an outreach effort financed by taxpayers, the IRS should treat that as compensated influence with a reportable value.

Public money created the message.

Public channels amplified it.

Public outcomes are being shaped.

The public deserves disclosure.

If the public funds the persuasion,

the public deserves to know who is selling them their own idea back.

“This is innovation — a way to keep production strong.”

— Ron Ness (via DRC meeting report)

And almost overnight, ranchers who had never opposed pipelines found themselves recast — not as stakeholders, but as threats:

Domestic terrorists

Extremists

Anti-energy radicals

Not because they opposed energy —

but because they asked for consent.

Because they said:

“Explain it. Slow down. Respect the property first.”

And it’s playing out right now in North Dakota — led not by environmental activists or outsiders or landowners, but by oil and gas leadership itself.

Ron Ness, center, president of the North Dakota Petroleum Council, listens Dec. 21, 2023, during a Public Service Commission hearing. To his right is Harold Hamm, executive chairman of Continental Resources. (Photo by Kyle Martin for the North Dakota Monitor)

Wyoming, Iowa, Ohio — The Pattern Appears

In Wyoming, state-industry coalitions began laying the legal brickwork before landowners were briefed.

In Iowa, farmers fighting for property rights were labeled “extremists” for defending the same free-market principles ethanol once fought for.

In Ohio, lawmakers advanced pore-space bills before most citizens even knew what pore space was.

Not policy debate.

Policy ambush.

The Question Landowners Now Ask

Do we really want to fund, vote for, and hand authority to a system that:

Excludes us from the table

Labels us when we object

Uses government force to solve private-equity risk

And calls it “partnership”?

Because this isn’t an energy transition.

It’s a governance transition.

And America didn’t consent.

The Fork in the Pipeline

This isn’t about carbon, pipelines, or pore space.

It’s about who energy belongs to — the land, or the lobby?

The velvet-glove class didn’t inherit the land —

they inherited the access. They inherited public trust.

And they’re spending both like they earned them.

And now that trust — and the subsidy pool behind it — is drying up, they’re turning to government to fix the credibility they broke.

Not by rebuilding trust.

Not by earning consent.

But by using taxpayer money to run a re-education campaign they produce and profit from.

The first two generations built an industry.

The velvet-glove generation is trying to build a permanent lifeline to survive it.

Not through markets —

through mandates, PR, and public-private insulation.

Through state-funded retreats, invitation-only dinners with elected officials,

and back-room deals that have become “legal” only because those who profit wrote the rules.

And here we are.

A rancher in New Mexico asks, “When did respect leave?”

And a landowner in North Dakota answers, “A long time ago — and on purpose.”

You don’t follow the money.

You follow the gloves.

Chuck Carbondale has worked at the intersection of communications and the energy industry for over 25 years. He has crafted messaging strategies for industry leaders, independent operators, and public utilities alike. Known for his sharp insight and unflinching analysis, he brings a seasoned, behind-the-scenes perspective to energy policy, market dynamics, and the evolving role of public perception. A staunch advocate for transparent communication and free market principles, Chuck’s work bridges boardrooms, work sites, and policy forums with equal fluency.

