Forest Service Ignoring New Info on Grizzly Bears in Gold Butterfly Project, Complaint Says
In March and April 2024, the Forest Service and the Fish and Wildlife Service admitted grizzly bears may be affected by the Gold Butterfly Project, the complaint said.
New details about “recurring, verified” grizzly bears in the Sapphire Mountains are significant, and they require the U.S. Forest Service to conduct more environmental review for the Gold Butterfly Project, alleges an updated lawsuit against the federal agency.
Additional information about the presence of wolverines also requires more scrutiny at impacts…