Forecast Strong Hurricane Season Presents Risk for U.S. Oil and Natural Gas Industry
The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season had 20 named storms, but only one hurricane made landfall in the United States. None of last year’s storms had a significant impact on U.S. petroleum infrastructure.
Meteorologists are forecasting a particularly intense Atlantic hurricane season this year; they expect 20–25 named storms with a possibility of 30 or more, according to reports from AccuWeather in April. Colorado State University similarly forecasts an estimated 23 named storms this year. The potential for a stronger hurricane season suggests heightened…