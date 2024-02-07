Ford's E-Vehicle Division Loses Exceed Company's Total Profit for the Year
Auto giant claims a loss of $4.7 billion on its EV business last year, while the company reported profit of just $4.3 billion.
Yesterday afternoon, the Ford Motor Company reported that the operating loss it incurred on its EV business in 2023 exceeded its total profit for the year.
The report states that Ford Model E’s wholesales and revenue were both up at double-digit full-year rates. The start-up segment incurred a full-year EBIT loss of $4.7 billion, reflecting an extremely…