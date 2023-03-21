Food Management Industry Unite for ESG Enhance Performance Goals
The global push to boost ESG performance has compelled brands to emphasize recycling and waste management.
Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategies have become paramount to steer positive change for the planet, people, communities and other stakeholders. Sustainability has garnered headlines with measures for waste reduction, carbon emissions and higher raw material costs.
The global push to boost ESG performance has compelled brands to emphasiz…