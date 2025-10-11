A few lines of legal language may have quietly rewritten the story of America’s most controversial carbon pipeline.

In Iowa, Summit Carbon Solutions has filed to amend its pipeline permit, asking to remove North Dakota as the designated sequestration site for its multibillion-dollar carbon-capture network. At first glance, it looks like a procedural update. But beneath that bureaucratic veneer lies a sophisticated maneuver — one that could reshape not just where the CO₂ goes, but what the entire project actually is.

Summit isn’t abandoning North Dakota. It’s redefining the meaning of carbon management — with taxpayers still footing the bill.

The Quiet Rebrand of Carbon Capture

The amendment replaces “North Dakota sequestration” with the phrase “one or more sequestration sites or other authorized uses.”

Those four words — “or other authorized uses” — are the hinge on which the whole narrative swings.

That wording doesn’t just keep Summit’s options open; it creates new ones. It allows the company to legally pivot from permanent carbon storage to alternative uses of CO₂, such as Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR), without having to refile for a fundamentally different project.

Summit has repeatedly said EOR isn’t part of its plan. But the new language ensures that if the economics, politics, or incentives change — it could be.

From Climate Solution to Commodity Play

This flexibility isn’t accidental; it’s strategic. Summit’s financial backers include Continental Resources, the major North Dakota oil producer that invested $250 million in the project for its geologic expertise and long-term view of the Bakken Basin. Continental is not an EOR giant like Occidental or Denbury, but it knows oilfields — and it knows opportunity.

The amended language signals a shift from single-purpose “carbon sequestration” toward a multi-pathway carbon management network — one that can adapt to whichever market is most profitable:

If 45Q sequestration credits hold steady, Summit can operate as a storage company.

If oil prices rise, the same CO₂ can be sold for EOR, turning captured carbon into crude oil.

If new federal incentives emerge, the CO₂ can be repurposed for synthetic fuels, hydrogen blending, or industrial reuse.

It’s a business model written in erasable ink — one where the word “capture” can be swapped for “commerce” with a simple edit.

Summit’s filing also insists on preserving the right to send CO₂ south through Nebraska or north through South Dakota.

That’s not a detour — it’s a political insurance policy.

The language lets Summit route the project wherever regulators or legislators are most favorable. If one state says no, another might say yes. If sequestration rules tighten, “authorized uses” become the fallback.

It’s the pipeline of flexibility, financed by a system that rewards adaptability more than accountability.

Summit Carbon Solutions investors and owners compiled by the Oakland Institute

The Taxpayer’s Trick Deck

The story feels familiar because we’ve seen this play before.

Step one: Create a mandate.

Step two: Add subsidies.

Step three: Let corporations redefine the mission once the money arrives.

That’s how the ethanol industry became a dependency program wrapped in green language. The same federal playbook that promised “energy independence” ended up creating markets that only exist because of mandates, credits, and political alignment.

Public Private Partnerships operate the same way.

Step one: Find a political cause.

Step two: Add grants and economic development dollars.

Step three: Let corporations redefine and direct the mission once the money arrives.

Now, carbon capture is stepping into that same spotlight — backed by the same logic, the same money, and the same rhetorical sleight of hand.

Enhanced Oil Recovery: The Unspoken Option

Under current IRS rules, CO₂ used for EOR can still qualify for 45Q tax credits, as long as it remains stored underground. That means Summit could, in theory, sell captured carbon to oil producers and still claim the same climate incentives.

In practice, that blurs the line between emission reduction and resource extraction — and between public good and private gain.

The company that sells itself as a carbon-storage pioneer could, with one shift in market conditions, become a carbon supplier — with taxpayers subsidizing the entire transition.

Real Questions Surfacing

If Summit’s mission is truly about climate stewardship and transparency, why all the linguistic gymnastics?

Why erase North Dakota from the paperwork while preserving its geology as an option?

And why use the public’s money to build infrastructure that can change its purpose with a single line of fine print?

Summit isn’t just moving CO₂ — it’s moving the goalposts.

The pipeline is no longer just an engineering project; it’s a political instrument. A vehicle built with public subsidies, capable of toggling between environmental virtue and industrial profit depending on which direction the political winds blow.

The ethanol industry once promised freedom from foreign oil. What it delivered was a network of mandates and middlemen.

Now, carbon capture is promising freedom from emissions — but it’s built on the same foundation of public funding and private flexibility.

When the language of law becomes the language of leverage, taxpayers aren’t just investors — they’re marks in a confidence game.

Summit’s new permit language doesn’t just change where the pipeline ends. It changes what it stands for.

Because in the new carbon economy, the real resource isn’t CO₂ — it’s subsidized security. And like carbon, that safety net can be traded, transferred, or quietly redirected to protect the few at the expense of the many.

