Florida’s New Anti-Gay Bill Aims to Limit and Punish Protected Free Speech
SB 1780 would make it defamation to accuse someone of homophobia, transphobia, racism or sexism and punishable by fine.
By day two of Florida’s legislative session, which started last month, lawmakers had introduced nearly 20 anti-gay or anti-trans bills.
One such bill, SB 1780, would make accusing someone of being homophobic, transphobic, racist or sexist, even if the accusation is true, equivalent to defamation, and punishable by a fine of at least $35,000. If passed, …