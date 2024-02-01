Florida Wins Case Against Disney in Federal Court
In the opinion, Judge Winsor cited the fact that Disney is “not the district’s only landowner, and other landowners within the district are affected by
U.S. District Court Judge Allen Winsor issued an opinion dismissing the federal case Disney brought against Governor DeSantis. This ruling finally ends Disney’s futile attempts to control its own special government and receive benefits not available to other businesses throughout the state.
To read the opinion from Judge Winsor, click here.
