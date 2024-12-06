Florida Turns Down Florida KidCare Waiver Approval
The state “intends to request and expects to receive” a 30-day extension on the offer made by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
Florida isn’t accepting the Biden administration’s terms and conditions necessary for its Florida KidCare waiver approval.
