Florida Senate Approves ESG Awareness Proposal, Democrat Senator Calls it Anti-Free Market
The Florida Senate moved forward with a “priority of House Speaker Paul Renner” to prevent consideration of Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) standards in investing government money.
The Republican-controlled Senate Banking and Insurance Committee voted along party lines to approve a proposal that would require investment decisions in the Florida…