Florida Recalls Dictionaries and Encyclopedias as Part of "Inappropriate" Content Review
In addition to five dictionaries, eight encyclopedias and "The Guinness Book of World Records," more than 1,600 books that could soon be banned in Florida.
A Florida school district is facing a federal lawsuit after it decided to remove copies of dictionaries, encyclopedia and other books because the works included descriptions of “sexual conduct”.
Pen America, publisher Penguin Random House and several authors have filed a federal lawsuit against the school district, alleging that the ban violates free sp…