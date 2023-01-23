FL Gov DeSantis Formally Approves "Protection From Woke ESG Policies"
Gov cites injecting "ideological agenda into economy" as reason for Anti-ESG actions.
Governor Ron DeSantis and Trustees of the State Board of Administration (SBA) formally approved measures to protect Florida’s investments from “woke” environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG), ensuring that “all investment decisions focus solely on maximizing the highest rate of return”.
These updates to the Florida Retirement System Pension…