Fishermen, Environmental Groups Fight LNG Terminal in Court
In the past two months, judges rejected three Gulf Coast methane facilities, sending them back to a federal agency for further review.
On the heels of its recent decisions forcing federal regulators to reconsider approvals of three liquefied natural gas terminals, a federal court is now being asked to do the same with a fourth — Venture Global’s proposed Calcasieu Pass 2 terminal in Louisiana.
On Sept. 4, environmental groups and residents f…