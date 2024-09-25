First Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Arrives at MSP Airport
Delta Air Lines Schedules First-Ever Commercial Flight in North America with Camelina-Feedstock SAF, Timed With New York Climate Week.
The Minnesota SAF Hub announced today that the first 7,000-gallon shipment of blended SAF made from Minnesota/North Dakota-grown winter camelina arrived at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport fueling facility. Delta Air Lines has designated flight DL 2732 from Minneapolis to New York on Sept. 25, 2024, as the symbolic first flight to be fuele…