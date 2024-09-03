Firefighters are the Unhappiest St. Paul Employees and Other Labor News
The highest worker satisfaction was in the mayor’s office, where 93% of workers who responded to the survey reported being satisfied.
This week the State’s Newsroom has a focus on the poor morale in the St. Paul Fire Department; trucking company fined $621,600 following worker death; Minnesota minimum wage to rise to $11.13 per hour; Americans’ support for unions near all-time high; and Australia legalizes ignoring your boss after hours.